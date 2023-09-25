Modi's marathon poll campaign begins today in MP, Rajasthan

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 25, 2023

PM Narendra Modi's marathon poll campaign will begin today in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick off the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s marathon poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on Monday, with assembly election dates expected in October, News18 reported. He will reportedly address party cadres and supporters in both states, boosting their confidence and elevating the campaign's intensity. Notably, the party has already announced candidates for some seats where it reportedly has less support. It also organized many rallies there to gain an edge over rivals.

BJP expecting 10 lakh people at Modi's Bhopal rally

Reportedly, PM Modi will first address party workers in Bhopal on the conclusion of the Jan Ashirvaad Yatra that the BJP launched as a poll preparatory exercise. The rally will take place in Bhopal's Jamburi Maidan, where the BJP is expecting a crowd of 10 lakh. This trip will reportedly be PM Modi's eighth to Madhya Pradesh this year alone. Ahead of his visit, a holiday has been declared for schools due to anticipated traffic congestion, per Hindustan Times.

Modi to address rally in Jaipur after 4 years

PM Modi's next stop will be another poll-bound state, Rajasthan, currently ruled by the Congress. His rally would be held in Jaipur, where he is returning after four years. The state BJP unit has termed it a "mega rally" titled Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha. This comes a day after he flagged off Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express. Reportedly, before reaching the venue at around 3:00pm, he will offer floral tributes to the Jan Sangh co-founder Deen Dayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary.

PM Modi targeted Congress during last MP visit

PM Modi made multiple visits to Madhya Pradesh in recent years and is expected to visit again in the coming weeks. During his last visit to MP, he attacked the Congress, stating, "The party (Congress), which ruled this state for decades, left it high and dry and economically laggard compared to other states." "People from previous generations would remember how the Congress left the state's Bundelkhand region in desperate need of water, electricity, and roads," he had said.

Early candidate announcements might give BJP edge

The BJP started its campaign earlier this time, announcing candidates for weak seats even before the election dates are out. The party is leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory in both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Rallies and yatras have been organized to reach out to the masses and garner support. The early campaigning and candidate announcements aim to give the BJP a head start against its competitors.

BJP decided not to project any leader as CM face

Meanwhile, a former chief minister and the BJP's most formidable face in Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje﻿, has indicated her readiness to fight if the BJP projects anyone else as its CM face in the elections. She stated, "I am not leaving Rajasthan. I will stay put here and help the people of the state." However, sources suggest the BJP has already decided not to project any state leader as its CM candidate, focusing instead on a united front against the Congress.

