Doctors allegedly leave scissors inside body during surgery, patient dead

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 16, 2023 | 12:52 pm 2 min read

Patient died after 12 days of heart surgery

A 74-year-old man in Rajasthan's Jaipur died after doctors allegedly left surgical scissors in his body, reported IANS. According to Kamal Yadav, the son of the deceased, Upendra Yadav, doctors at Fortis Hospital performed heart surgery on his father on May 30. However, after two days, his health began to deteriorate, and he died on Monday (June 12), he said.

Father complained of ill health after surgery: Kamal

In his complaint, Kamal claimed that his father was admitted to the hospital on May 29. The next day, he underwent surgery and was discharged on May 31. Kamal further claimed that Upendra complained of ill health after two days but doctors said everything would be fine after some time. However, his health continued to deteriorate, his son stated.

Kamal allegedly found surgical scissors at crematorium

Following Upendra's death, Kamal went to the crematorium on Thursday to collect his ashes. He allegedly found a pair of surgical scissors at the site. Kamal then filed a police complaint against the hospital. Meanwhile, Neerav Bansal, Zonal Director of Jaipur's Fortis Hospital, denied all allegations.

Health minister forms committee for investigation

Calling the family's claims false, baseless, and malicious, Bansal said, "We have all post-surgery reports and X-rays of the patient which confirm that there were no surgical scissors or any other foreign object inside the body." In the meantime, Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena ordered a three-member committee to probe the matter. It will submit its report in three days.

