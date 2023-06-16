India

J&K: 5 foreign terrorists killed in encounter in Kupwara

J&K: 5 foreign terrorists killed in encounter in Kupwara

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 16, 2023 | 11:13 am 1 min read

The encounter started earlier on Friday (Representational image)

Five foreign terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between them and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Friday, ANI reported, quoting Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar. Earlier, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted that an encounter had begun between terrorists and joint parties of the J&K Police and the Indian Army.

Kashmir Police's Twitter post

Two terrorists were killed in Kupwara on Tuesday

Kumar further stated that a search operation was underway. On Tuesday, two terrorists were neutralized in a joint operation of the Army and J&K Police in the border area of the Kupwara district. "Two terrorists have been neutralized in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Tuesday.

Share this timeline