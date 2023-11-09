Telangana polls: Congress, BRS workers clash in Hyderabad; pelt stones

By Snehadri Sarkar 05:33 pm Nov 09, 202305:33 pm

Unrest in Hyderabad as Congress, BRS workers clash

A clash broke out between workers of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress in Hyderabad's Ibrahimpatnam on Thursday. The situation arose after Congress candidate Malreddy Ranga Reddy and BRS's Manchireddy Kishan Reddy filed their nominations for the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana. However, the police managed to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control.

Here's how situation escalated between Congress, BRS workers

In visuals from Ibrahimpatnam, BRS and Congress workers taking part in the rallies can be seen raising slogans against the other party and its leaders. As per reports, Rachakonda Police Commissioner (PC) DS Chauhan arrived at the spot and took stock of the situation. Meanwhile, neither of the parties has released any statements regarding Thursday's incident so far.

Visuals of clash between BRS, Congress workers in Ibrahimpatnam

KT Rama Rao falls from vehicle during election rally

In a separate incident, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao fell from his campaign vehicle during a poll campaign rally in Armoor, Nizamabad. However, he escaped unharmed and proceeded to address the gathering. As per several media reports, other top BRS leaders like Jeevan Reddy and Suresh Reddy were in the vehicle when the accident took place.

Video of accident

Know about upcoming Telangana assembly election

The development comes a few weeks before the Telangana assembly polls, scheduled for November 30. This time, the state is set to witness a triangular contest between the Congress, BRS, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Currently, the BRS has 101 seats, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has seven, the Congress has five, and the BJP has three in the Telangana Assembly.

