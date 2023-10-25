What promises has Congress made to Rajasthan if re-elected

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 06:43 pm Oct 25, 202306:43 pm

Priyanka Gandhi promised LPG subsidy and Rs. 10,000 cash incentive for women family heads in Rajasthan

The Congress on Wednesday announced election sops for Rajasthan, featuring a variety of benefits for voters, especially women. Addressing a rally in Jhunjhunu, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said nearly 1.05 crore people in the state will get gas cylinders for just Rs. 500, and women family heads will get Rs. 10,000 if the party is re-elected. She also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre, accusing it of prioritizing big businesses over the poor.

Why does this story matter?

The Congress, which returned to power in 2018, is aiming to retain power by emphasizing some of its developmental measures. On the other hand, the BJP is looking to dethrone the Congress in the state. These state-level results would also set the stage for the 2024 general election, as Rajasthan sends 25 members to the Lok Sabha. Elections for the 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25.

Congress calls PM Modi's women's reservation pledge an 'empty envelope'

Vadra reportedly termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pledges of women's reservation as "empty 'Lifafa' (envelope)," asserting that it would take a decade to implement. "Today's government (Central government) is promoting only two businessmen. Airports, ports, and PSUs are being provided to them...They are not generating any employment opportunities," she alleged. Additionally, she pointed out that the BJP was sidestepping the caste census issue and has not delivered on its promise concerning the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ECRP).

CM Gehlot, Congress leader Sachin Pilot attended rally

Among the participants in the rally were Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. Pilot expressed optimism that the Congress would secure a larger majority in the upcoming state election. This event marks Vadra's third appearance at a Rajasthan rally in just six weeks. The party is striving to maintain power by highlighting its accomplishments over the past five years and the welfare initiatives introduced by the Gehlot administration.

Congress returned to power in 2018

Up until 1990, the Congress dominated Rajasthan's politics, barring the BJP's victory in 1977. But between 1993 and 2018, both parties juggled wins and defeats. The Congress returned to power in 2018 by winning 100 seats, while the BJP, which won the 2013 elections, won only 72. Rajasthan is among the five states that will hold elections, along with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram. The results for all the state elections will be declared on December 3.