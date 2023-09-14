INDI alliance wants to finish Sanatan Dharma: Modi

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 14, 2023 | 02:46 pm 1 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned up the heat on the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) over the Sanatan row in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's Sagar on Thursday. Referring to the INDIA as "INDI alliance", he said the opposition has resolved to destroy Sanatan Dharma and the country's culture and values, which kept the country unified for thousands of years.

Why does this story matter?

The remark comes after Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, a member of the INDIA, said Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated. Some INDIA leaders defended the statement while others distanced themselves from it. Reports said after laying low during the G20 Summit, the BJP was planning to corner the opposition bloc over the controversy. PM Modi earlier said that Udhayanidhi's comment deserved a "proper response".

'Ghamandiya' alliance wants to divide the nation

