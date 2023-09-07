US singer hails Modi for including African Union in G20

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 07, 2023 | 01:46 pm 2 min read

What did this American singer say about PM Modi?

African-American singer Mary Millben is all praises for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM's proposal to include the African Union as G20 nations's full member has been applauded by Millben. The proposal is also supported by the United States of America. India will be hosting the G20 Summit in New Delhi, which will be held this weekend (September 9-10).

Why does this story matter?

The group of 20 nations, also known as G20, has agreed to include the African Union as its permanent member. With this move, the African Union will come to par with the European Union (EU). It will also provide a stronger voice for African countries to speak on global issues such as emerging market debt or climate change.

Earlier, Modi said the African continent is India's 'top priority'

PM Modi, in an exclusive chat with PTI last week, said that India's "top priority" is the African continent, adding that it is important that the voices of everyone should be heard over issues pertaining to global affairs. He further said that without the recognition or representation of all voices, any plans for the planet's future can't be successful.

What did the Afro-American singer have to say about Modi?

Millben shared a video praising PM Modi's move to support the African Union. "I applaud Prime Minister Modi's proposal to include the African Union as a full member of the G20. The global South can now shape policies impacting our world." "With this privilege comes duty - to be the voice of the marginalized, uphold democratic values, and foster human dignity," she said.

Millben on India-Africa relations

Did you know Millben sang India's national anthem?

The 41-year-old singer gained popularity in India, especially after a video emerged of her singing Jana Gana Mana, India's national anthem. She sang it at an event during PM Modi's visit to the US in June. Not only the national anthem, but Millben also sang Om Jai Jagdish Hare, a religious song. Videos of Millben's performance from the visit gained traction on social media.

