Biden to be under 3-layer security blanket during G20 visit

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 07, 2023 | 01:29 pm 3 min read

United States (US) President Joe Biden is set to arrive in India on Friday evening to attend the much-awaited G20 Summit, which is scheduled to take place later this week on Saturday and Sunday in Delhi. Ahead of the US president's visit, reports claimed that a three-layer security arrangement has been put in place. Here's all you need to know about it!

Why does this story matter?

Delhi is currently gearing up to host the G20 Summit, which will bring together all G20 member nations and several other guest countries to discuss global issues like climate change, international economic cooperation, etc. On the summit's sidelines, Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding bilateral talks on Friday to deepen ties between the countries. To note, the G20 member countries account for over 85% of world GDP and more than 75% of global trade.

Detailed security measures for US president's Delhi visit

As per the news outlet India Today, the outermost layer of Biden's security during his Delhi visit will consist of paramilitary force personnel, followed by commandos from India's Special Protection Group in the second layer. US Secret Service agents will be part of the US president's inner security circle. Meanwhile, senior White House officials said that Biden is "very excited" about the important initiatives he will push during the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Elite security arrangements at hotel

Reportedly, the US president and other American delegates will stay at the ITC Maurya Sheraton Hotel, where approximately 400 rooms have been booked. While the hostel staff will undergo background checks, special access cards will be provided to those visiting the 14th floor, where Biden will be staying. Furthermore, a special lift will also be installed to reach the floor.

Biden to travel in 'The Beast'

During his Delhi visit, Biden will be traveling in the official state car of the US president, called "The Beast," known as the safest and strongest car in the world. This bulletproof Cadillac will be flown in from the US to India in a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, and it will constantly be under the protection of the US Secret Service.

Delhi to be under tight security during G20 summit

Additionally, helicopters from the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Army will continuously patrol the sky, with the army and National Security Guard (NSG) commandos on board. Anti-drone systems will be installed in several places, and snipers will be stationed on high-rise structures in Delhi. Moreover, the Delhi Police has also implemented regulations in the national capital to ensure smooth operations during the G20 Summit.

Biden to follow CDC's COVID-19 guidelines

According to PTI, the US president would also abide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s COVID-19 guidelines during his visit to India for the summit. This is because US First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Following his wife's positive COVID-19 test, Biden underwent two tests on Monday and Tuesday, but his results came back negative.

