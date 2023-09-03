Everything about Delhi's multi-layered aerial security for G20 Summit

India

Everything about Delhi's multi-layered aerial security for G20 Summit

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 03, 2023 | 07:29 pm 2 min read

Delhi skies will be under tight security during G20 Summit

With the date of the G20 Summit getting closer, Delhi is implementing multi-layered security measures to ensure the safety of world leaders both on the ground and in the air. As per reports, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be deploying fighter jets and surface-to-air missile systems, while 45,000 security personnel from various forces will be stationed on the ground. For improved monitoring, the IAF will also deploy domestically manufactured NETRA surveillance aircraft and AWACS surveillance planes.

Know about IAF's aerial defense arsenal for G20 Summit

During the summit, the IAF's fighter jets, including the Sukhoi, Mirage-2000s, and Sukhoi-30, will patrol the Delhi sky. Furthermore, airborne early warning and control systems (AEW&C), anti-drone systems, and surface-to-air missile systems will be deployed to render the Delhi skies impregnable during the G20 Summit. The event will take place from Saturday to Sunday at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan.

Delhi's ground security during summit

In total, about 1,30,000 security officers, including approximately 45,000 Delhi Police and central forces troops dressed in blue, will be deployed on the ground. The government has also reportedly rented 20 bullet-proof limousines for Rs. 18 crore to ferry the VIPs. Reports also suggested that two control rooms will also be monitoring CCTV footage from all over the capital, particularly in New Delhi.

Bulletproof sedans and precision driving

Among the 45,000 security personnel are also commandoes who have been trained in precision driving on imported bulletproof sedans, most of which are left-hand drive. Furthermore, around 160 domestic flights to and from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the national capital have been canceled from Friday to Sunday. News outlet CNBC-TV18 earlier reported that the Delhi Police prohibited flying "sub-conventional aerial platforms" like hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters, etc., from August 29 until September 12.

Share this timeline