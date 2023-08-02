Haryana riots: Situation under control, 116 arrested, says police

India

Haryana riots: Situation under control, 116 arrested, says police

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 02, 2023 | 04:39 pm 2 min read

Haryana's DGP PK Agrawal said 41 FIRs have been registered so far and 116 people have been arrested

After two days of communal riots in Haryana that claimed six lives and injured over 200 people, the police said on Wednesday that the situation is calm. Haryana's Director General of Police (DGP) PK Agrawal said no new clashes were reported after Tuesday, adding that 41 FIRs have been registered so far and 116 people have been arrested.

Why does this story matter?

On Monday, riots erupted in Haryana's Nuh when a Muslim mob allegedly tried to stop a religious procession carried out by the right-wing organization Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and its youth wing Bajrang Dal. Soon, violence spread from Nuh district to adjoining Gurugram as Bajrang Dal members allegedly torched vehicles and shops in a targeted attack, The Indian Express reported.

14 out of 20 paramilitary companies deployed in Nuh

Agrawal said 20 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the state, of which 14 are in Nuh. Another 28 companies of the Haryana Police have been deployed across the state. Four suspects arrested following violence in Gurugram were produced before a court, which sent them to 14 days of judicial remand. All educational institutions in Gurugram's Sohna remained closed on Wednesday.

VHP, Bajrang Dal protesters block Badarpur border

On Wednesday, the VHP and Bajrang Dal staged protests in Haryana and some parts of Delhi against the communal violence. The protesters blocked the National Highway on the Badarpur border, while the Delhi Police said no permission was sought for the rallies. The VHP earlier announced 27 marches against the violence in Nuh and neighboring areas.

No permission for rally: Delhi Police

Ensure no hate speech, violence in protest: SC

Meanwhile, a petition was filed before the Supreme Court seeking to stop the protests, which the top court declined. The SC directed the Centre and state governments to ensure that no hate speeches are made and there is no violence in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR). It also ordered the deployment of additional forces and the installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive areas.

Law and order completely collapsed like Manipur: Mayawati

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati slammed the Haryana government for failing to contain the violence. She said Haryana's law and order situation has completely collapsed, like in Manipur, which has been witnessing ethnic clashes for three months.

Share this timeline