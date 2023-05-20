India

India registers 782 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 20, 2023, 10:43 am 1 min read

Over 220.6 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in India so far

India registered 782 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a slight drop compared to Friday's 865 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data released on Saturday morning. The total number of coronavirus infections has now increased to over 4.49 crore. Meanwhile, with six new fatalities, the death toll rose to 5,31,824.

Active cases decrease to less than 9,000

According to the official data, the country's active caseload is currently at 8,675. So far, more than 4.43 crore patients have recovered from the deadly disease, and the recovery rate is currently at 98.8%. Additionally, over 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to the citizens in India since the beginning of the nationwide inoculation campaign in January 2021.