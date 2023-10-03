Chhattisgarh: PM Modi attacks Congress government, calls it 'ghotalebaaz sarkar'

By Snehadri Sarkar 06:07 pm Oct 03, 202306:07 pm

Congress has delivered 'ghotalebaaz sarkar,' everyone is fed up: PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday continued his offensive against the ruling Congress in poll-bound Chhattisgarh. At a rally in Bastar's Jagdalpur, he also attacked the Congress-led opposition bloc, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which aims to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Amid the ongoing Bihar caste census debate, the prime minister asserted that "poverty" was the biggest population for him in the country.

Why does this story matter?

This comes right after Modi indirectly attacked the Congress on Monday in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and alleged that the party has played with the "emotions of the poor." His remarks came hours after the Bihar government published its caste survey, which showed Other Backward Classes (OBCs) constituted 63% of the state's population. Notably, the Congress is a member of the ruling coalition in Bihar and has promised a caste-based census across India if voted to power in the 2024 polls.

'Jhutha prachar,' 'ghotalebaaz sarkar': Modi on Congress government

At the Jagdalpur rally, Modi said, "Congress has given a 'jhutha prachar aur ghotalebaaz sarkar' (false advertisement and corrupt governance) here. Congress government in Chhattisgarh has degraded the condition of the state." "Corruption and crime are at their peak in the state. Here, development is seen either on posters or in the lockers of the leaders of the Congress government. Chhattisgarh is demanding change," he claimed.

Modi accuses Congress of neglecting Bastar

The prime minister, who also inaugurated a steel plant in Bastar's Jagdalpur before his rally, said the facility belongs to the state's people. He also alleged that Chhattisgarh's Congress government wants to grab the facility and earn from it. Modi also accused the state government of neglecting the Bastar region. He claimed steel industries in the region would provide jobs to more than 55,000 people.

Modi alleges infighting in Chhattisgarh Congress

Attacking Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Modi also claimed the grand old party was suffering from infighting in the state. He also slammed Baghel and his cabinet members for not attending the steel plant inauguration event. "There are two reasons behind this - firstly, they don't have time because they are busy saving the government. Secondly, this is Modi. No corrupt can make an eye contact with Modi," he added.