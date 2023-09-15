Idgah Maidan to host Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations: Karnataka HC

India

Idgah Maidan to host Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations: Karnataka HC

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 15, 2023 | 04:55 pm 2 min read

Karnataka HC allows Ganesh Utsav celebrations at Hubballi's Idgah Maidan

The Karnataka High Court on Friday reportedly dismissed Anjuman-i-Islam's petition challenging the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC)'s decision to allow Hindu groups to organize Ganesh Chaturthi at Hubballi's Idgah Maidan. According to The Indian Express, the HDMC had approved the demand of the Hindu outfits to organize festivities for three days at the communally sensitive Idgah Maidan on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Recalling Karnataka HC's previous verdict on matter

In 2022, the state HC ruled that there was no title dispute over the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi and granted a Hindu organization permission to erect a Ganesha idol on the ground. The court also highlighted that Hubballi's Idgah Maidan belonged to the HDMC and was leased to the Anjuman-i-Islam for 999 years. However, the HDMC still had the authority to use the land.

Security ramped up ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Meanwhile, the Hubballi-Dharwad police department has reportedly beefed up security measures by mobilizing forces. Around 15 Karnataka State Reserve Police, 10 Rapid Action Force teams, and nearly 1,500 police officials from other districts will be deployed in the area for the festivities. Last year, the Supreme Court had allowed the Muslim community to hold mass prayers in the Idgah Maidan twice a year.

Pro-Hindu organizations stage protest

Earlier, pro-Hindu organizations staged widespread protests, urging the HDMC authorities to grant permission to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on the ground like last year. According to India Today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Hubbali-Dharwad West MLA Aravind Bellad also threatened to install a Ganesh idol without permission at Idgah Maidan. He alleged that the commissioner was delaying action due to the Congress government's pressure.

Pralhad Joshi reacts to Karnataka HC's verdict

Reacting to the HC order, Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday tweeted, "The court rejected the petition filed by the Anjuman-i-Islam organization in the Dharwad HC challenging the permission granted by the corporation to install a public Ganesha idol." "Now, as the HC has rejected the petition..., I request the government to immediately notify the district administration and grant permission," he added.

Check out Joshi's post on X here

Share this timeline