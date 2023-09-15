Kerala reports sixth Nipah virus case; Karnataka, Rajasthan on alert

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 15, 2023

Nipah virus cases on the rise in Kerala, Friday prayers called off in Kozhikode

Another case of the Nipah virus was confirmed on Friday in Kerala's Kozhikode district after the sample of a 39-year-old man tested positive, taking the total number of cases to six. Amid the growing number of Nipah-positive individuals, Kerala and other states like Karnataka and Rajasthan have adopted preventive measures against the brain-damaging virus. Here's all you need to know about it.

Schools closed, Friday prayers canceled in Kozhikode

According to India Today, the 39-year-old man was under observation in a hospital, and active cases in the state now stand at four after two people died due to the virus. Restrictions remained in the Nipah confinement zones in Kozhikode, with Friday prayers being canceled and the district administration declaring a holiday for educational institutions until Saturday. Moreover, around 11 wards in Kozhikode were declared containment zones.

ICMR sends help to Kerala to combat Nipah outbreak

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) sent a monoclonal antibody and a mobile laboratory to Kerala to help combat the virus' outbreak, reported the Hindustan Times. Furthermore, Pune's National Institute of Virology (NIV) dispatched its mobile Biosafety Level-3 laboratory to test local samples in Kozhikode. A five-member central team of experts from the RML Hospital, the National Centre for Disease Control, and NIMHANS has also been stationed in the state to help the Kerala government combat the outbreak.

Karnataka adopts strict measures against Nipah

Separately, in Karnataka, the Dakshina Kannada district administration on Thursday sounded an alert amid the growing number of Nipah virus cases in neighboring Kerala. As per the news agency PTI, the health department instructed the police to open checkposts at border points to check goods vehicles entering the district and directed them to check fruits entering the state from Kerala. In addition, health institutions have been directed to be vigilant and track patients arriving with brain fever.

Rajasthan issues alert for medical officials

The Rajasthan government also directed medical officials to be on alert for any Nipah virus outbreaks in the state on Thursday. The director of the medical and health services department has issued an advisory in this regard to the principals of all medical colleges and chief medical and health officers in the state. An advisory was also issued for health workers.

Know about Nipah virus: Transmission and symptoms

Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus that is transmitted to humans from animals. Its symptoms include headache, dizziness, vomiting, and respiratory illness. Reportedly, the virus spreads through direct contact with infected animals or their secretions or by consuming contaminated food or water. While there is no specific treatment for Nipah virus infection, preventative measures include avoiding contact with infected animals and practicing good hygiene.

