India

Kerala: Missing man's chopped body found in trolley bag

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 26, 2023, 12:07 pm 1 min read

The victim had been missing since last Thursday (Representational image)

In a horrific incident, a hotel owner from Malappuram, Kerala, was killed and chopped into pieces. On Thursday, his dismembered body parts were found in a trolley bag at Attappady Ghat Road in the Palakkad district, reported India Today. The deceased, identified as Siddique, had been missing since last Thursday, according to a complaint by his son.

One suspect is a former employee of Siddique

Malappuram Superintendent of Police (SP) Sujith Das said the murder took place between May 18 and 19. Three suspects, including a former employee of Siddique, have been taken into custody. The police said they were absconding and were detained in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, with the help of the Railway Protection Force. The reason for the murder is yet to be probed.