Politics
Historic decisions will be taken during Parliament's special session: Modi
Historic decisions will be taken during Parliament's special session: Modi
September 18, 2023 | 10:52 am 1 min read
Ahead of the start of the five-day special session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stated that the special session might be "small in duration" but "historic decisions" will be taken during it. "There are a few moments in life which fill you with enthusiasm and faith. I look at this short session like that," ANI quoted Modi as saying.