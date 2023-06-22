India

Bihar man, juvenile arrested in CoWin data leak case

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 22, 2023

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the Delhi Police has reportedly apprehended a man from Bihar and a juvenile in connection to the alleged CoWin Portal data leak. According to the news agency ANI, police officials believe that the arrested Bihar man shared the compromised information from the CoWin Portal on the messaging platform Telegram.

Update on arrest by Delhi Police

