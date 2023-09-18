Parliament's special session from today: New bills on table

Politics

Parliament's special session from today: New bills on table

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 18, 2023 | 10:27 am 2 min read

The five-day special session of Parliament is set to commence on Monday with both houses discussing the 75-year parliamentary journey

The five-day special session of the Parliament will commence on Monday, with both houses discussing the 75-year parliamentary journey starting from the constituent assembly, which functioned as India's Parliament after independence. A tentative list of the session's agenda includes the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, for the Lok Sabha. The Post Office Bill, 2023, and the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Bill, 2023, will be discussed by the Rajya Sabha.

Why does this story matter?

While the Monsoon Session of Parliament was held from July 20 to August 11, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government calling the special session without divulging the agenda triggered intense speculation and criticism by the opposition. It was speculated that the government is planning to permanently rename the country "Bharat" and erase "India" as well as propose "One Nation, One Election" in this session.

8 bills on agenda now

The Lok Sabha bulletin said the session will move to the new Parliament building after a ceremony on Monday. After the furor over the special session's undisclosed agenda, the government said last week that four bills were listed. At the all-party meeting held on Sunday, the Centre said that four bills have been added to the agenda, including one regarding the welfare of senior citizens and three on the Scheduled Castes (SC)/ Scheduled Tribes (ST) order, Hindustan Times reported.

Bill regarding appointment of election commissioners

The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, is likely to get the most attention. It seeks to exclude the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the committee to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs). It also aims to put the service conditions of these officials on par with the cabinet secretary rather than a Supreme Court judge as it is currently.

Congress passes resolution calling for women's reservation bill

It was speculated earlier that the long-standing demand for the Women's Reservation Bill might see the light of day in this session. However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi later said the Centre will take "an appropriate decision at an appropriate time." Amid several parties demanding the Women's Reservation Bill, the Congress also passed a resolution for the same at its Hyderabad Congress Working Committee session on Sunday.

Share this timeline