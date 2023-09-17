Congress's Pawan Khera links Sanatan Dharma controversy to RSS chief

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 17, 2023 | 05:37 pm 3 min read

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday attributed the ongoing controversy surrounding Sanatan Dharma to recent statements made by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, the Hindustan Times reported. He was speaking on the second day of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad, Telangana. Bhagwat's comments on caste-based discrimination more than two weeks ago reportedly initiated a discussion on the need for social reform and the continuation of reservations as a means of correcting historical injustices.

Why does this story matter?

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)'s leader Udhayanidhi Stalin recently issued a statement calling for the eradication of Sanatan Dharma, which was backed by his party and Priyank Kharge, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now planning to use the controversy to target the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) ahead of the polls. As India was in the global spotlight during the recently-held G20 Summit, BJP leaders reportedly had to avoid escalating the matter.

Khera highlights origins of Sanatan Dharma debate

Addressing a gathering at the meeting of the newly constituted CWC in Hyderabad, Khera highlighted Bhagwat's remarks and their impact on the Sanatan Dharma controversy. He claimed that Bhagwat was the first to raise the issue regarding the historical exploitation of certain sections of society due to caste-based discrimination. "He was the first to speak 15 days ago, acknowledging that we have witnessed exploitation for over 2000 years, specifically within the context of the Hindu religion," Khera added.

'Bhagwat advocated reservations, social reforms'

Bhagwat, speaking at an event in Nagpur earlier this month, said, "We kept our own fellow human beings behind in the social system. We did not care for them, and it continued for 2000 years." "Until we provide them equality, some special remedies have to be there, and reservations is one of them," he added. Bhagwat underscored the significance of offering respect and recognition to marginalized communities, stressing that the issue extended beyond financial or political equality.

Rahul Gandhi warned against 'walking into irrelevant BJP traps'

Meanwhile, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi reportedly warned party leaders against "walking into the irrelevant traps of the BJP." Gandhi stressed the need for ideological clarity and asked party leaders to maintain their focus on the real reason the Congress and each of them were in politics. Reportedly, some Congress leaders urged caution in the Sanatan Dharma controversy on Saturday, emphasizing that the party should not become entangled in the BJP's agenda.

