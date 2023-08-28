Rajasthan Congress brainstorms in Jaipur over assembly elections, party candidates

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 28, 2023 | 05:51 pm 3 min read

Congress has intensified screening of candidates for assembly polls in Rajasthan

The Congress has reportedly intensified the screening of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan. The party screening committee chief, Gaurav Gogoi, held a crucial meeting with other party leaders in Jaipur on Monday to discuss the candidates, ANI reported. Rajasthan is going to the polls later this year, with the incumbent Congress facing off against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Why does this story matter?

The meeting is significant as the Rajasthan Congress is riven by political infighting between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. In April, the tussle escalated when Pilot defied party warnings and held fast over "inaction" against alleged corruption under the previous Vasundhara Raje government. Pilot was also fired as deputy CM in 2020 for "colluding" with the BJP to overthrow the state government.

Who attended meeting

The meeting was attended by Rajasthan Congress Committee President Govind Singh Dotasra and co-incharge Amrita Dhawan at the Congress War Room in Jaipur. Other leaders who reportedly attended the meeting were cabinet ministers Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Mamta Bhupesh, Tikaram Julie, Govindram Meghwal, Ramesh Meena, and Murari Lal Meena. During the meeting, the party reportedly expressed strong optimism about retaining power in the state.

Congress deliberates on factors for choosing candidate

Furthermore, the Congress also reportedly deliberated on factors under which a candidate for a particular constituency would be decided. "The Congress party runs on the voice of the public, keeping in mind what the common man thinks, what the public representative should be in his eyes, the Congress gives tickets keeping all these things in mind," said Khachariyawas while attending the meeting.

Meeting to strengthen election process: Bhupesh

Bhupesh, who is the Women and Child Welfare Minister, said the meeting would further strengthen the election process in the state. "The Government's Vision 2030, and the issues with which it should go among the public and serve the public, all these issues will be discussed," he said. She also claimed that an election wave was in favor of Congress in Rajasthan.

Cabinet minister Meghwal says people not happy with BJP

Another minister, Meghwal, stated that, as per the pulse of the candidates and workers, people are enthusiastic about the Congress government's objectives. He claimed that the people think the BJP made fun of the Constitution throughout the country. "The ticket will be given to anyone, whoever gets the ticket, everyone will stand with him and send him after winning," he claimed.

Congress announces election freebies, hopes to retain power

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. The Congress, led by Gehlot, formed the government with the support of independents and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). This time, the grand party hopes to retain power in the state given its track record. Earlier, it announced election freebies, including 100 units of free electricity.

