Telangana: Modi launches projects worth Rs. 13,500 crore

1/5

India 2 min read

Telangana: Modi launches projects worth Rs. 13,500 crore

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:44 pm Oct 01, 202305:44 pm

PM Narendra Modi has launched projects worth Rs. 13,500 crore in Telangana ahead of assembly elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in poll-bound Telangana on Sunday and launched various projects worth over Rs. 13,500 crore, the Hindustan Times reported. These initiatives cover a range of sectors, including road, rail, petroleum and natural gas, and higher education—probably the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s development push in the state ahead of assembly elections. The projects reportedly include crucial road connectivity that is part of the Nagpur-Vijayawada Economic Corridor and the opening of new buildings at the University of Hyderabad.

2/5

Significant road projects to boost connectivity

The road projects reportedly include two four-lane access-controlled greenfield highways (ACGHs) from Warangal to Khammam and Khammam to Vijayawada. The first is 108 kilometers long, and the second is 90 kilometers. These projects, which would cost around Rs. 6,400 crore, will likely reduce travel distances between Warangal and Khammam by 14km and between Khammam and Vijayawada by 27km. PM Modi also dedicated a Rs. 2,460 crore road project for the four-laning of the 59-kilometer-long Suryapet-Khammam segment of National Highway (NH)-365BB.

3/5

New railway line, train service launched

In addition, PM Modi launched a new 37-kilometer railway line from Jaklair to Krishna. This Rs. 500 crore project would place the impoverished district of Narayanpet on the railway map for the first time. The prime minister also launched the first Hyderabad (Kacheguda)-Raichur-Hyderabad (Kacheguda) train service through video conference, bringing rail connections to various new areas in Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet districts for the first time.

4/5

Oil, gas pipeline projects to benefit region

Furthermore, PM Modi dedicated the Rs. 2,170 crore Hassan-Cherlapalli LPG Pipeline Project, which reportedly assures safe, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly LPG transportation and distribution, to the region. He also laid the foundation stone for the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) Multi-Product Petroleum Pipeline from Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad (Malkapur), a 425-kilometer pipeline worth Rs. 1,940 crore. This pipeline will offer the region a safe, quicker, more efficient, and ecologically responsible way to transport petroleum products.

5/5

Telangana CM skips event, BRS slams PM Modi

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) skipped PM Modi's program in the state on Sunday. It is the sixth time in a row that KCR has skipped the PM's events in the state since February 2022. On the other hand, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao questioned PM Modi for ignoring the Palamuru irrigation project at Mahabubnagar. He raised the question of his X account, slamming the Centre's alleged apathy.