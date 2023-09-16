Modi to inaugurate 'Yashobhoomi' on his birthday: Everything to know

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 16, 2023 | 05:24 pm 2 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Yashobhoomi on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the international convention and expo center "Yashobhoomi" in Dwarka, New Delhi on Sunday, which also marks his birthday, ANI reported. Developed at a cost of about Rs. 5,400 crore, the state-of-the-art facility spans over 8.9 lakh square meters of land, according to the central government. It reportedly aims to provide a world-class experience for hosting conferences, meetings, and exhibitions in the country.

World-class facilities at Yashobhoomi

The Yashobhoomi Convention Center has 15 convention rooms, 13 meeting rooms, and a grand ballroom, with a total seating capacity of over 11,000 delegates, an official statement said, per Zee News. Additionally, it reportedly features the largest LED media façade in the country and state-of-the-art seating facilities. The center's plenary hall can accommodate around 6,000 guests, while the grand ballroom can host around 2,500 guests. It also has an extended open area capable of seating up to 500 people.

Wastewater treatment system, car parking for over 3,000 cars

Yashobhoomi also exhibits a strong dedication to sustainability, as it offers rainwater collection alternatives as well as a modern wastewater treatment system with 100% wastewater reuse. The center houses one of the largest exhibition halls in the world, which is built across over 1.07 lakh square meters of area suitable for hosting exhibitions, trade fairs, and business events. It also boasts an underground car parking facility with a capacity of over 3,000 cars and more than 100 electric charging points.

Watch: Inside look at Yashobhoomi convention center

Yashobhoomi's connectivity to Delhi Metro

Furthermore, the government also intends to connect Yashobhoomi to the Delhi Airport Metro Express line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to open an additional stretch of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station, Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25, boosting accessibility to the convention center. The total travel time from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 will take around 21 minutes.

