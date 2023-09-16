Heavy rain lashes Madhya Pradesh, IMD issues alert

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 16, 2023 | 04:50 pm 2 min read

Madhya Pradesh received extremely heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours

Madhya Pradesh received substantial downpours in the past 24 hours, with the state's Bhimpur village receiving a record-breaking 445mm of rain. This surpasses Chaurai town's previous record of 410mm of rainfall in 2020. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast monsoon activity over east and central India. It is expected to proceed across West Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat over the next two to three days, bringing with it heavy rain.

IMD issues alerts for central and south-west regions

The weather department has also issued red and orange alerts for areas in central and south-west Madhya Pradesh, forecasting more rain. It is also possible that parts of Gujarat will experience extremely heavy rain until Sunday. The monsoons picked up primarily as a result of the slow west-northwestward movement of two low-pressure systems along the monsoon trough last week.

IMD's weather forecast for other states

Aside from Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, the IMD predicted widespread rains, thunderstorms, and lightning in central Maharashtra, Goa, and the Konkan area until Monday. Furthermore, isolated parts within these regions may also experience heavy to very heavy rains. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is forecast for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and southwest Uttar Pradesh till Sunday.

Northeastern states brace for heavy rains

From Sunday to Tuesday, northeastern states like Mizoram, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, and Meghalaya are likely to experience widespread rainfall and thunderstorms. On the other hand, the IMD predicted rainfall activity between Monday and Tuesday in states like Jharkhand and Odisha. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands will also receive very heavy downpours on Sunday, the weather office added.

Delhi receives much-awaited rain

Several parts of Delhi also received rain on Saturday morning, which brought the minimum temperature in the national capital to 26.9 degrees Celsius, approximately two degrees above the season's average. As per NDTV, the weather office reported that the city received 0.6mm of rain over the past 24 hours, with the relative humidity standing at 85% at 8:30am.

