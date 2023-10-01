'Bhagwa jalega', 'free Kashmir' graffiti slogans surface on JNU walls

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:01 pm Oct 01, 202305:01 pm

JNU campus walls sprayed with 'bhagwa jalega' and 'free Kashmir' graffiti

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi has once again found itself in the spotlight after some "objectionable" graffiti slogans surfaced on campus walls. According to reports, graffiti calling for the emancipation of Kashmir and the release of student activist Sharjeel Imam was found sprayed on the walls on Sunday. Slogans criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi were also reportedly spray-painted on the university's walls.

What did the slogans say?

According to Republic TV, slogans like "bhagwa jalega," "free Kashmir" and "free IoK" (Indian Occupied Kashmir) were sprayed on the walls of the School of Language, JNU. Words like "CAA" (Citizenship Amendment Act), "NRC" (National Register of Citizens) with cancel marks, and "free Sharjeel" (Jailed JNU student Sharjeej Imam) also reportedly appeared. However, there has been no statement from the university authorities so far.

Watch: Visuals of objectionable graffiti shared on X

ABVP reacts to development

Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)'s Secretary for JNU, Vikas Patel, wrote to the university's proctor, demanding action against the "anti-Bharat" miscreants. He also reiterated the right-wing student organization's demand to install CCTV cameras on the campus. Professor at the School of International Studies (SIS), JNU, Dr. Pravesh Kumar, called the incident "condemnable." "These incidents tarnish the image of the JNU," he said.

Similar graffiti slogans appeared in December 2022

Such incidents of provocative messages appearing on the walls of the JNU campus have taken place in the past, too. In December 2022, "anti-Brahmin graffiti" bearing messages such as "Brahmins leave the campus" and "Go back to Sakhas" allegedly surfaced on the walls of the university. At the time, the university said that such incidents would not be tolerated, as JNU belongs to all.