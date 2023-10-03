All-party meeting to discuss Bihar caste survey results today

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 10:32 am Oct 03, 202310:32 am

Nitish Kumar to host all-party meeting on Tuesday to discuss Bihar caste survey results

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to host an all-party meeting on Tuesday to discuss the findings of the Bihar caste survey, NDTV reported. The meeting will reportedly be attended by representatives from all nine state legislature parties in the state. Earlier on Monday, he said the government would provide detailed information on the survey data and the economic conditions of the people. Kumar added the meeting would discuss the future course of action based on it.

Why does this story matter?

This comes a day after the Bihar government released the results of the controversial caste-based survey in the state. According to reports, the exercise in Bihar aims to end centuries of caste-based prejudice by leveling the playing field for all communities. The data is, however, likely to spark social upheavals. Demands for expanding the reserved quota for certain communities, which are currently lower than their demographic share, are also expected.

Bihar's caste survey will inspire nationwide caste census: Kumar

Kumar expressed confidence that Bihar's caste survey will inspire a nationwide census of social groups. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav echoed his idea, stating the survey will set the stage for a nationwide caste census, which would be conducted once the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) forms the government at the Centre in 2024. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused opposition parties of trying to divide the country in the name of caste.

Rahul Gandhi emphasizes importance of caste statistics in India

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasized the importance of understanding the caste statistics of the country. "Out of 90 secretaries of the central government, only three are OBC, who handle only 5% of India's budget. Therefore, it is important to know the caste statistics of India," he said. He announced the Congress would conduct a caste census in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh if it wins the elections. He also highlighted the potential impact of such data on policy-making and resource allocation.

Key findings of Bihar caste survey data

The survey's data shows Backward Classes (BCs) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), which comprise the Other Backward Class (OBC) community, account for 27% and 36% of Bihar's population, respectively. It said the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) constitute 19.65% and 1.68%, respectively. The Yadav community emerged as the largest sub-group within the OBCs, accounting for 14.27% of the population. The general category, encompassing upper castes, makes up 15.5%. Musahars comprise 3%, Kurmis 2.87%, Brahmins 3.66%, and Bhumihars 2.86%.