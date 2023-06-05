India

Bihar: Guard missing after Rs. 1,700cr bridge collapses in Bhagalpur

Bihar: Guard missing after Rs. 1,700cr bridge collapses in Bhagalpur

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jun 05, 2023, 05:01 pm 3 min read

One guard missing after Bihar bridge demolition, says circle officer

After a 200-meter stretch of an under-construction bridge over the Ganga River in Bihar's Bhagalpur collapsed, authorities on Monday revealed that a guard was reportedly missing. On Sunday evening, shortly after the collapse of the four-lane bridge, the Bihar government claimed that the structure had "serious defects" and portions were deliberately destroyed in a planned fashion.

Why does this story matter?

It's also worth noting that a portion of the same bridge collapsed on April 30 last year, triggering major concerns over its construction.

As per reports, SP Singla Constructions Private Limited was constructing the 3.1-kilometer-long bridge at an expense of Rs. 1,710 crore.

Tragically, this incident comes to light just days after the horrific train accident in Odisha that left hundreds dead and injured.

Search operation to find missing guard underway: Official

While providing an update, Parbatta Circle Officer Chandan Kumar told ANI, "He was a guard with the SP Singla Company. We have been searching for him since yesterday night." "SDRF and NDRF teams are also engaged in the search operation. We have not been able to trace the body. We are making efforts to recover the body at the earliest," he added.

Department looking into it; action will be taken: Bihar CM

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also announced on Monday that the concerned department has already initiated a thorough probe into it and strict actions will be taken against those involved. "I have instructed officials to take strict action. It is not being constructed correctly that's why it is collapsing again and again. The department will look into it, and action will be taken," he stated.

Video of Bihar CM interacting with media

Structural defects have been pointed out by experts: Tejashwi Yadav

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said that numerous "structural defects have been pointed out by experts, and we have already pulled down many portions which have been flagged as particularly vulnerable." "Today's incident confirms our worst apprehensions," Yadav added during a press conference after the bridge collapsed in Bhagalpur.

BJP attacks Bihar government over Bhagalpur bridge collapse incident

The incident has also triggered a political row in Bihar, with state Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President Samrat Choudhary demanding the state CM's resignation. Speaking to the news agency PTI, former Bhagalpur MP and saffron brigade leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain blamed the mishap on Sunday on "corruption" and called for a "high-level inquiry" into the matter.

Hussain's reaction to bridge collapse incident