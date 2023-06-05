India

Delhi HC denies Sisodia's interim bail, allowed to meet wife

Delhi High Court has denied interim bail plea of Manish Sisodia bail but allowed him to ailing wife

The Delhi High Court on Monday denied interim bail to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia. However, the court allowed him to visit his ailing wife. Sisodia was asked to meet her between 10:00am and 5:00pm on a convenient day, but he should not interact with anyone else except his family members.

What exactly did HC say?

Following the hearing in Sisodia's bail plea, the court ordered, "This Court finds itself very hard to persuade to grant bail to Manish Sisodia. However, we direct that he be taken to the residence or the hospital where Mrs. Sisodia is." However, the court directed Delhi Police to ensure that he doesn't interact with media, use a mobile phone, or use the internet.