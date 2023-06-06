India

Bhagalpur bridge collapse: Government to seek clarification from construction company

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jun 06, 2023, 12:00 pm 1 min read

The Bihar government will reportedly seek clarification from SP Singla Constructions after the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge under construction on the Ganga river collapsed on Sunday. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said, "I have instructed officials to take strict action. It is not being constructed correctly, that's why it is collapsing repeatedly. The department will look into it and action will be taken."

Why does this story matter?

Bihar's Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said the bridge's collapse was carried out deliberately under the supervision of experts.

A portion of the bridge collapsed in April last year, following which grave structural defects were identified. The bridge has cost Rs. 1,717 crore so far.

Notably, the company has received several awards from the central and state governments for 'excellence'.

