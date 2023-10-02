Punjab: Dead bodies of 3 missing sisters found inside trunk

By Snehadri Sarkar 08:45 pm Oct 02, 202308:45 pm

Punjab: 3 missing sisters found dead in box at Jalandhar home

In a shocking development from Punjab, the dead bodies of three sisters were reportedly discovered at their home in Jalandhar's Maqsudan on Monday. Hindustan Times reported poverty drove their parents to poison the children, all aged below 10 years. On Sunday, then filed a missing report to avoid suspicion and mislead the police. The Maqsudan Police found their bodies inside an iron trunk while searching their residence. They were sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact reason behind their deaths.

Details on identity of deceased sisters

According to the news outlet NDTV, the parents of the deceased girls filed a missing report at the Maqsudan Police Station on Sunday night. They had previously claimed that they couldn't find their kids at home after returning from work. However, the parents, both migrant laborers, later reportedly confessed to killing the girls. Cops have identified the deceased kids as nine-year-old Amrita Kumari, seven-year-old Shakti Kumari, and four-year-old Kanchan Kumari.

Top police official provides details on incident

Jalandhar Rural SSP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said, "The parents did not inform us about their missing children till late [Sunday] evening." A sub-inspector (SI) immediately launched a search operation. On Monday morning, the SI found that the parents didn't make any efforts to find their missing children and weren't in pain. "The father...was in a drunken condition... Our teams became even more suspicious...we traced their bodies dumped in a storage box at their place," Bhullar added.

Parents mixed pesticide in girls' milk

DSP Balvir Singh stated, "The mother of the girls herself confessed that they had killed their daughters owing to poverty as they were not able to feed their children properly." "She said they had added a pesticide...in their milk last morning. They had taken their two toddlers, a boy and a girl, to work at a construction site after committing the crime." The couple reportedly has two more children: a one-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy.