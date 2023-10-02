Land dispute triggers violence in UP's Deoria, 6 dead: Report

By Snehadri Sarkar 06:47 pm Oct 02, 202306:47 pm

6 dead, several injured as land dispute triggers clash in UP's Deoria

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, at least six individuals were reportedly killed and several others injured in violence over a land dispute between two families in the Deoria district on Monday. Reportedly, the altercation started at around 7:00am in the district's Fatehpur village and escalated to the point where both groups fired gunshots and attacked each other with sharp objects.

Land dispute between neighbors: Report

According to the news outlet News18, the violence over the land dispute erupted between one Prem Yadav and his neighbor Satya Prakash Dubey. On Monday morning, Yadav went to the disputed land to inspect it when Dubey, along with a few family members, reached the spot. Soo, a heated argument ensued, which turned violent as both sides started brawling.

Deoria SP provides details on issue

Providing details on the incident, Deoria Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Sankalp Sharma told News18, "Satya Prakash Dubey, son of Janardan Dubey who is a resident of Fatehpur village, had a dispute with Prem Chandra Yadav, who hails from neighboring Abhaypur tola." Furthermore, locals also alleged that Dubey crushed Yadav to death by hitting him several times with a brick on his skull.

Police probe underway, 2 arrested so far

Following Yadav's alleged murder, his family members reportedly barged into Dubey's home and shot him, his wife Kiran, his son Gandhi, and both his two daughters, Nandini and Saloni, at point-blank range. While two individuals have been apprehended so far, efforts are underway to nab others. Moreover, paramilitary forces and police teams have been deployed in the area amid the tense atmosphere.

Uttar Pradesh CM reacts to tragedy Deoria violence

Reacting to the violence, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "The unfortunate incident in Deoria district is extremely sad and condemnable. My condolences are with the bereaved family." "After reaching the spot, ADG/Commissioner/IG has been instructed to take the strictest action, and district administration officials have been instructed to provide proper treatment to the injured. The culprits of this incident will not be spared at any cost," he added.

