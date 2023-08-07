Elderly artisan makes world's largest 400kg lock for Ram Mandir

India

Elderly artisan makes world's largest 400kg lock for Ram Mandir

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 07, 2023 | 12:24 pm 3 min read

Aligarh artisan makes 400kg lock for Ram Mandir

An elderly artisan from Uttar Pradesh has reportedly created a 400kg lock for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, scheduled to open for devotees next year in January. Identified as Satya Prakash Sharma, the Aligarh artisan is a devotee of Lord Ram and toiled for months to make the "world's largest handmade lock," which he plans to gift the temple authorities later this year.

Intricate details on world's largest lock

The lock, which stands at an impressive 10ft in height, 4.5ft in width, and 9.5 inches in thickness, comes with a four-foot-long key that has been designed intricately. According to the Economic Times, Sharma invested nearly Rs. 2 lakh from his own pocket to turn his dream project into reality. Furthermore, this unique lock was showcased earlier this year at the annual Aligarh exhibition.

Sharma reveals reason behind his unique creation

Speaking to the news agency PTI, Sharma revealed that his family has been crafting handmade locks for over a century, and he has been grinding, shining, and hammering locks in Aligarh for more than 45 years. Sharma also added that his creation is an homage to the city's legacy of lock craftsmanship, which is also known as the land of locks.

Sharma's wife played key role in creating lock

"This endeavor was a labor of love for me, and my wife, Rukmani, also played an essential role in this ambitious venture," he said. Meanwhile, Sharma's wife revealed that final touches are being added to the lock, adding, "Earlier, we had made a 6ft tall and 3ft wide lock but some people suggested making a bigger lock so we started working on it."

Temple authority still figuring out where to display Sharma's lock

With doors set to open for all devotees in January 2024, the Ram Mandir has been receiving a wide range of offerings from individuals all over the world. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, formed for the management and construction of the temple, is currently contemplating where to place this record-breaking lock within the temple complex.

All you need to know about Ram Mandir

Following a Supreme Court order in November 2019, the construction of the new Ram Mandir in Ayodhya commenced on the site of the Babri Mosque. The temple holds utmost significance for Hindus as they believe that Ayodhya is Lord Ram's birthplace. Being built at an approximate cost of Rs. 18,000 crore, the temple will become the world's third-largest Hindu shrine upon completion.

Share this timeline