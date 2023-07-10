India

SC issues notice to Centre as AAP calls L-G 'Super-CM'

Supreme Court has issued notice to Centre on AAP government's plea

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre on a plea filed by the Delhi government challenging its ordinance on control of bureaucracy in the national capital. The court asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to amend its plea to make Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena the party in the case, while the party accused the L-G of acting as "Super-CM."

AAP calls Delhi Ordinance 'unconstitutional,' attempt to 'override' Constitution

The AAP government's petition calls the Delhi Ordinance "unconstitutional" and an attempt to "override" the SC and the Constitution. It has requested the quashing of the legislation and an interim stay on it. On May 19, the Centre issued the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, to establish an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi.

