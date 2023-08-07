Nuh violence: Curfew relaxed; banks, ATMs to reopen today

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 07, 2023 | 11:33 am 2 min read

Curfew lifted in Nuh for 4 hours on Monday; banks, ATMs reopen on trial basis

In an attempt to restore normalcy in violence-hit Nuh, Haryana, District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata announced that the current curfew will be lifted on Monday from 9:00am to 1:00pm. Authorities also announced that banks and ATMs would be opened on a trial basis in Nuh on Monday, precisely seven days after riots engulfed the district and its adjourning area.

Why does this story matter?

Last Monday, communal riots broke out in Nuh and other parts of Haryana after a Muslim mob reportedly pelted stones at a march organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. The clashes killed six individuals and injured over 200 others as violence spread to neighboring parts like Gurugram and some areas of Delhi as well.

Details on district magistrate's order

As per an order by District Magistrate Khadgata, banks and ATMs will be open on Monday on a trial basis, and financial transactions will take place between 11:00am to 2:00pm. ATMs will remain open till 3:00pm. While government offices will function smoothly on Monday, employees will be able to enter their workplaces by verifying their ID cards.

Haryana Police to continue intense checking in Nuh

The district magistrate further cautioned that any individual found guilty of violating the order would be liable for punishment under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 188 and other relevant sections. In the meantime, the Haryana Police will reportedly continue its surveillance and intense checking in the violence-hit district to ensure law and order are maintained.

Suspension of mobile internet, SMS services extended in Nuh

Moreover, the Haryana government also made the decision to extend the suspension of SMS, dongle, and mobile internet services provided on mobile networks till Tuesday in the violence-ridden Nuh. Notably, voice calls will be permitted. As per the official order from Sunday, the ban will remain effective until 11:59pm on Tuesday. The order was extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order.

Know about Nuh communal violence

Widespread violence engulfed the state's Nuh district last week and spread to neighboring Gurugram and other areas. In total, six people lost their lives. The incident allegedly occurred in a Muslim-dominated region after rumors spread that Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, wanted for his alleged role in the February Bhiwani double murder case of two Muslim cattle traders, would take part in the procession.

