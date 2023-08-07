Nearly 1,400 more forces rushed to Manipur amid fresh violence

India

Nearly 1,400 more forces rushed to Manipur amid fresh violence

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 07, 2023 | 11:04 am 3 min read

Nearly 1,400 more forces have been rushed to Manipur amid fresh violence

The Centre has rushed at least 10 additional companies of central troops to Manipur amid a fresh flare-up of violence in the state, the Hindustan Times reported. The additional companies reportedly comprise nearly 1,400 personnel. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will likely hold talks with the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF)—an umbrella body representing tribal groups—in New Delhi on Monday and Tuesday.

Why does this story matter?

This comes after a turbulent week for Manipur, which has witnessed over 180 people killed and thousands displaced as a result of ethnic violence since May 3. Per reports, mutilated bodies of three Meitei men were found inside their homes in Kwakta on Saturday. Hours later, two Kuki men were killed in the Churachandpur area. The fresh killings triggered fresh concern for the government.

10 additional companies comprise personnel from CRPF, BSF, SSB, ITBP

Ten more companies—including five from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), three from the Border Security Force (BSF), and one each from the Sashastra Seema Bal and Indo-Tibetan Border Police—have been deployed. Manipur now has around 125 companies of different paramilitary forces and nearly 164 columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles. One Army column comprises 55-70 personnel, and one company 120-135 personnel.

Security officials welcome decision to enhance forces

Soon after the decision, local officials and security forces welcomed it, saying it was much needed given the fresh flare-up of violence. "If we are to completely stop miscreants from crossing, more personnel are needed to man the buffer zones. The decision will be taken after assessment by the inter-agency unified command," a senior security official told HT on anonymity.

Crucial meeting of tribal body with Home Minister Amit Shah

Meanwhile, the ITLF leaders are scheduled to meet Shah in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the ongoing violence in Manipur. "Four members of ITLF will be present in the meeting. His office called us for the meeting," spokesperson for the ITLF, Ginza Vualzong, said on Sunday. The ministry, however, was yet to reveal anything about the meeting.

Know about fresh violence

On Saturday, at least five people were killed and many houses were set on fire in the neighboring districts of Kuki-dominated Churachandpur and Meitei-dominated Bishhnupur. On the same day, there was another attempt to steal weapons from a police squad in Imphal West, which was foiled. The incident happened just two days after a police armory was looted in Bishnupur.

Share this timeline