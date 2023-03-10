Politics

BJP responds to KTR's 'Adani is proxy of PM' claims

BJP responds to KTR's 'Adani is proxy of PM' claims

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 10, 2023, 11:20 am 3 min read

BJP attacks KTR for calling Adani a proxy of PM Narendra Modi

Soon after Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Adani Group controversy at a press briefing, the BJP's Natcharaju Venkata Subhash called the BRS leader "restless" on Thursday. Subhash also claimed that KTR wanted to become the chief minister of Telangana.

Why does this story matter?

Subhash's response came hours after KTR claimed that Gautam Adani is a "proxy" of PM Modi and that "intimidation" tactics will not work in the southern state.

KTR was referring to the alleged exposé by Hindenburg Research, which accused the Adani Group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

Since the Hindenburg report, the Opposition has accused the Centre of being partisan on the issue.

KTR has become restless: NV Subhash

Reacting to KTR's remarks, Subhash told the news agency ANI: "KTR has become restless nowadays; he wants the CM chair. His party leaders and family members are getting involved in so many scams." "Since he can't talk about those things, he is lashing out at PM Modi and Gautam Adani," the BJP leader added.

Conduct lie detector test on KCR's family: Subhash

"If we have to conduct a lie detector test, it would be appropriate to conduct it on Telangana CM KCR's family. They have a school of telling lies, and KCR is the principal of it," said Subhash. He also attacked Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao after his daughter K.Kavitha was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the Delhi liquor policy scam.

Know about KTR's remarks on PM Modi and Adani Group

On Thursday, KTR slammed BJP and said: "Why does the PM not speak of allegations against him, on Adani? We're saying Gautam Adani is a proxy of Narendra Modi. Will he (Modi) take a lie detector test? Does he have the guts to come in front of the country? Is everyone in BJP a brother of Raja Harishchandra (referring to a 1913 silent movie)?"

Modi playing with fire: KTR

KTR also called out the BJP for a political vendetta and said Modi was "playing with fire." "Are all BJP people clean? Harassment, political vendetta and intimidation might work elsewhere for Modi. He is playing with fire and I'm sure he'll realize it in days to come. The double engine he talks about - economic engine is Adani, political engine is Modi," KTR stated.

Supreme Court probe underway in Adani-Hindenburg row

Last week, the Supreme Court formed a six-member probe bench, led by retired judge Abhay Manohar Sapre, to investigate the Adani-Hindenburg dispute and make recommendations to strengthen the legal framework. Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud also urged the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to complete its investigation into the Hindenburg report and present a report within two months.

Adani welcomes SC's order, claims 'truth will prevail'

Meanwhile, Adani publicly welcomed the SC's order on the Adani Group-Hindenburg Research case. "It will bring finality in a time bound manner. Truth will prevail," the Indian businessman tweeted on March 2 following the apex court's order.