Nidhi Razdan quits NDTV amid main stakeholder Adani Group's downturn

Senior journalist and anchor Nidhi Razdan has quit New Delhi Television (NDTV), she announced on Twitter. This is the latest among a series of resignations from the media company after it was taken over by the Adani Group last month. Razdan worked at the company's English channel NDTV 24×7 for over two decades. In 2021, she briefly left the channel and returned in 2022.

Why does this story matter?

Razdan's unexpected departure comes at a time when Adani Group, NDTV's primary shareholder, is facing a massive negative stock reaction following the Hindenburg Research report accusing it of stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among other things.

According to The Wire, the media company's senior decision-making editors were also put under a lot of pressure recently to keep the Hindenburg-Adani story out of primetime programs.

Razdan announced decision on Twitter, like her former colleague Jain

Razdan announced her resignation from NDTV in an emotional Twitter post. Notably, another senior editor-anchor Sreenivasan Jain tweeted he had quit NDTV on Saturday. He had worked for the news channel since 1995. Among those who resigned earlier are journalist Ravish Kumar and NDTV Group President Suparna Singh. Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, the channel founders, also left the company's board in December 2022.

Here's what Nidhi Razdan posted on Twitter

After more than 22 years, it is time to move on from NDTV. It has been a wonderful, roller coaster ride but you have to know when to get off. The next couple of weeks are my last. Thank you for the love and support all these years. — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 31, 2023

Takeover by Adani Group last month

Notably, the network's founders Prannoy Roy and his wife, Radhika, sold 27.26% of their remaining 32.26% shares to the Adani Group in December. After an open offer by Adani Enterprises, the media unit of the Adani Group, the conglomerate acquired 29.18% of NDTV shares in an indirect deal, emerging as the majority shareholder. Per regulatory filings, the Adani Group currently holds 64.71% of NDTV.

Razdan left NDTV briefly after phishing attack

In January 2021, Razdan claimed that she fell victim to a sophisticated cyber attack, which made her believe that she had been offered a job at Harvard University. Razdan even briefly left the news channel for this purported job in 2020. She had reportedly filed a police complaint and also urged the relevant authorities of Harvard University to take the matter seriously.

Complete story about the phishing attack

I have been the victim of a very serious phishing attack. I’m putting this statement out to set the record straight about what I’ve been through. I will not be addressing this issue any further on social media. pic.twitter.com/bttnnlLjuh — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 15, 2021