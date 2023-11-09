Will Mahua Moitra be disqualified from Parliament over cash-for-query row?

By Prateek Talukdar 01:53 pm Nov 09, 202301:53 pm

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee will reportedly propose the removal of TMC MP Mahua Moitra from the House

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, set to meet on Thursday to adopt its draft report, will reportedly propose the removal of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra from the House due to her alleged involvement in the cash-for-query scandal. The committee has labeled her conduct "unethical" and "heinous," while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey said the Lokpal has directed a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case based on his corruption complaint.

Why does this story matter?

Dubey complained against Moitra for allegedly taking bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to pose questions in Parliament, targeting Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also accused her of sharing her login credentials with Hiranandani, which he allegedly used mostly from Dubai. Later, Hiranandani filed an affidavit accusing her of seeking a quick path to national fame. The ethics panel questioned Moitra following Dubey's complaint, which was based on allegations by Supreme Court lawyer Anant Rai Dehadrai—Moitra's estranged partner.

What are the panel's findings and recommendations

The ethics panel has reportedly prepared a 500-page draft outlining numerous instances of misconduct by the TMC MP. The committee discovered that Moitra provided her parliamentary credentials to unauthorized individuals, accepted cash and benefits from businessman Hiranandani, and engaged in a "serious misdemeanor" that necessitates "serious punishment." Chaired by Vinod Kumar Sonkar, the ethics committee is expected to recommend Moitra's removal from the 17th Lok Sabha due to her "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous, and criminal conduct."

Moitra accused ethics panel of proverbial 'vastraharan'

On November 2, Moitra appeared before the ethics panel for a hearing. However, she left the hearing midway, accusing the chairperson of subjecting her to proverbial "vastraharan" (stripping) and asking "filthy questions." Opposition MPs in attendance also condemned the chairperson's line of questioning as disrespectful and degrading to Moitra, and five of the 11 MPs boycotted the proceedings. She said Sonkar asked her extremely personal questions, such as who she speaks to at night and the details of the calls.

Adani TV already has the report: Moitra

In response to the panel's purported recommendation for her expulsion, Moitra took to social media on Wednesday, saying, "Glad to see Adani TV has a copy of Unethical Standing Committee Report BEFORE it is placed before Committee tomorrow." Although she has accepted sharing her parliamentary credentials with Hiranandani, she has denied any wrongdoing or any monetary exchange. Moitra asserts that she had a close friendship with Hiranandani, who gifted her the items she had requested.

Ethics panel to submit report to speaker today

The ethics panel is scheduled to convene on Thursday to vote on their report and submit it to Speaker Om Birla, who will determine whether or not Moitra should be expelled. If the speaker accepts the panel's recommendations, it could result in a confrontation between the Treasury Benches and the opposition in the Lok Sabha. Moitra would likely pursue the matter in court, leaving her political future uncertain.

10 MPs were expelled in 2005 in cash-for-query case

In his complaint, Dubey alleged that Moitra had received Rs. 2 crore, expensive gifts including an iPhone, and another Rs. 75 lakh for fighting elections from Hiranandani. Moitra accepted receiving gifts from Hiranandani, including a Hermes scarf, a Bobbi Brown lipstick, and an eye shadow. In 2005, 10 MPs were expelled for accepting bribes for posing questions in the Lok Sabha. In 1951, Provisional Parliament MP HG Mudgal was found guilty in a similar case, following which he resigned.