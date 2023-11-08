Bihar CM Nitish Kumar apologizes after population control remarks row

1/3

Politics 1 min read

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar apologizes after population control remarks row

By Prateek Talukdar 11:20 am Nov 08, 202311:20 am

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday apologized for his remarks on population control

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar apologized on Wednesday for remarks he made on population control in the Bihar Assembly on Tuesday. Kumar had said Bihar's fertility rate had come down from 4.3 to 2.9 while attributing the reduction to the rise in women's education. He suggested that educated women influence their husband's behavior during sexual intercourse, triggering backlash from various quarters.

2/3

Why does this story matter?

Kumar's remarks sparked a war of words between the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in opposition in Bihar, and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), formed to challenge the BJP's government in the Centre. National Commission for Women's chairperson Rekha Sharma entered a dispute with Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT), another INDIA constituent, over Kumar's remarks.

3/3

I apologize if my remarks are being condemned: Kumar