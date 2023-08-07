Lok Sabha passes Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 07, 2023 | 03:48 pm 1 min read

Lok Sabha has passed Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, amid strong protests from the opposition. The bill was presented by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday. Its goal is to manage digital personal data by balancing the right of individuals to protect their data with the requirement to lawfully utilize such data for suitable reasons.

Why does this story matter?

The bill approved by the Union Cabinet on July 5 aims to prevent unchecked processing of personal data of citizens. In August 2022, the Centre withdrew the draft Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, after a parliamentary committee suggested 81 amendments to it. The bill proposes an amendment to the Right to Information (RTI) Act—which many see as an attempt to dilute the RTI Act.

