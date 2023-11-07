Bihar: Nitish Kumar proposes raising quota from 50% to 65%

By Prateek Talukdar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday proposed increasing the ceiling of reserved quota from 50% to 65% excluding the 10% quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). The proposed revision will include a 20% quota for Scheduled Castes (SC), 43% for Other Backwards Classes (OBC) and Extremely Backward Castes (EBC), and 2% for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Why does this story matter?

He proposed the revision after tabling the complete report of the contentious caste survey of Bihar before the state assembly. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal-Janata Dal (United) government of inflating the figures of Yadavs and Muslims. The revision, if carried out, will take the total reserved quota to 75% from the current 50%.

Kumar calls BJP's claims bogus