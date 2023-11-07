'Kejriwal's plot against Sanatana Dharma': BJP MP on odd-even rule

1/6

Politics 3 min read

'Kejriwal's plot against Sanatana Dharma': BJP MP on odd-even rule

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 09:13 pm Nov 07, 202309:13 pm

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri has called Delhi's odd-even rule plot against Sanatana Dharma

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has come under fire from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri for implementing the odd-even rule in the city. Speaking to India Today, he labeled Kejriwal an "urban Naxalite" and accused him of plotting against Sanatana Dharma. He alleged the odd-even rule was designed to keep people from gathering during Diwali and that the Delhi CM was collaborating with foreign entities to destroy India's traditions.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

This came as the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi government over the rising air pollution and termed the odd-even scheme as "mere optics." It also stressed the issue should not be politicized as it pertains to people's lives. On Monday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme will be implemented in the national capital from November 13-20. Furthermore, schools have been shut until Friday, except for students in Classes 10 and 12.

3/6

Bidhuri accuses Kejriwal of banning festivals with foreign support

Bidhuri went on to accuse Kejriwal of prohibiting Indian festivals by accepting money from foreign sources. He specifically cited the ban on firecrackers by the Delhi government during Diwali and questioned the intentions behind the move. The BJP parliamentarian also called on "so-called secular and intellectual" individuals, alluding to Kejriwal, to find a solution to combat pollution rather than imposing limitations on cultural traditions.

4/6

Bidhuri not new to controversial statements

Notably, Bidhuri is not new to controversies and contentious statements. In September, he triggered a massive row after he attacked and used highly objectionable language against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali during a discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 mission in the Lok Sabha. During his address, Bidhuri reportedly referred to the BSP leader as a "Muslim ugrawadi" (Muslim terrorist), a "katwa" (circumcised), and a "bharwa" (pimp).

5/6

Odd-even rule to be implemented from November 13

The odd-even rule, which limits vehicular movement on Delhi's roads based on their license plate numbers, will be in effect from Monday (November 13) to November 20. Notably, Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday (November 12) this year. The decision was announced by Rai after a high-level meeting led by Kejriwal on Monday. According to this regulation, vehicles with odd-numbered license plates are permitted on the roads on odd dates, while those with even-numbered plates can operate on even dates.

6/6

Additional measures to tackle toxic air quality in Delhi

Additionally, schools—except for Class 10 and 12 students—were directed to remain shut until Friday (November 10). Construction activities, including public projects, were also ordered to cease in an effort to address the hazardous air quality in Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR). Pollution-controlling measures under the Centre's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV were activated in Delhi on Sunday due to deteriorating air quality. Rai said a decision on mandating work-from-home for employees would be made soon.