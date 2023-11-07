CIC appointment: Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to President Murmu

1/7

Politics 3 min read

CIC appointment: Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to President Murmu

By Riya Baibhawi 07:29 pm Nov 07, 202307:29 pm

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has alleged the CIC selection process was preordained

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu expressing disappointment over the process of appointment of Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Heeralal Samariya. Chowdhury, a member of the CIC selection committee, claimed the decision was made in his absence. The senior leader of the Congress further said all democratic norms, customs, and procedures were "thrown to the wind" in carrying out the selection of the CIC and information commissioners (ICs).

2/7

Why does this story matter?

Chowdhury claimed he was "kept in the dark" regarding the CIC selection meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence—attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah—on Friday evening. Alleging his request to change the meeting's time was disregarded, he claimed the appointment in his absence proved the "entire selection exercise was pre-determined." Per the Right to Information (RTI) Act, a panel comprising the PM, a nominated Union minister, and the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha should appoint the CIC.

3/7

Chowdhury asks Murmu to ensure democratic traditions

In his letter, Chowdhury urged President Murmu to "take every possible measure" to ensure that "democratic traditions and ethos do not continue to get diluted." He also underscored the pivotal role the opposition plays in such procedures. The RTI Act 2005 says the opposition's voice should also be heard while selecting the CIC and ICs, he asserted.

4/7

Congress leader's letter to President Murmu

5/7

'Was keen to participate in selection process'

In the letter, Chowdhury stated, "I, as a member representing the largest opposition party in the selection committee to these all-important posts under the landmark RTI Act, was extremely keen and enthusiastic to partake in the selection process." He added that he would have attended the CIC selection meeting "had it been convened at a time that would have been suitable to all members."

6/7

Pramod Tiwari denounces CIC appointment

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari also denounced the CIC appointment process, asserting that "constitutional traditions, rules, and regulations have been violated." He argued that leaders of the opposition in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha should have participated in the appointment process. Tiwari further alleged appointing the CIC when the model code of conduct for elections has been enforced was "unparliamentary and a violation of rules and regulations."

7/7

Samariya took oath as CIC yesterday

Senior bureaucrat and former Information Commissioner Samariya was on Monday sworn in as the chief of the Central Information Commission by President Murmu. He is the first Dalit to hold the post of India's chief information commissioner, which had been lying vacant after YK Sinha's term ended on October 3. Previously, Samariya has held several distinguished positions in his public service career, including that of a secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.