'Stand with Palestinians': Owaisi urges PM Modi, calls Netanyahu 'devil'

1/6

Politics 3 min read

'Stand with Palestinians': Owaisi urges PM Modi, calls Netanyahu 'devil'

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:33 pm Oct 15, 202312:33 pm

Asaduddin Owaisi has asked PM Narendra Modi to stand with Palestinians

Hyderabad MP and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, labeled Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a "devil" and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support the people of Gaza. He stressed that the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict was not just an issue for Muslims but a humanitarian one. Owaisi also called out the media for biased reporting on the situation and for failing to cast light on the suffering of innocent Gazans.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

This comes days after PM Modi extended India's support to Israel during a telephonic conversation with Netanyahu, when the latter called to inform him about the ground situation amid the conflict with Hamas. On the other hand, multiple people, including students, clerics, and a 20-year-old man from Karnataka, were booked for supporting Palestine. Israel declared war after Hamas launched a surprise attack against it last week. The clashes have claimed over 3,000 lives and caused displacements on both sides.

3/6

Palestine not matter of Muslims only but humanitarian issue: Owaisi

Addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad, Owaisi said, "I would like to appeal to the Prime Minister to stop the atrocities being committed against the Palestinians. Palestine is not just a matter for Muslims, it is a humanitarian issue." While calling Netanyahu a devil and a war criminal, he said 10 lakh people in Gaza have been left homeless, and yet the world is silent. He also accused the media of doing one-sided reporting on the Israel-Hamas war.

4/6

Owaisi's swipe at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Reacting to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement that cases would be filed against those supporting Palestinians, Owaisi expressed his support for Palestine and said he was proudly donning both the Palestinian flag and Tricolor. He challenged Adityanath's position by showing his solidarity with the Palestinian cause. The Uttar Pradesh government has threatened stern action against anyone found engaging in actions that are contrary to the Indian government's position on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and expressing solidarity for Palestine.

5/6

International concerns over Israeli ground invasion

As Israel carries on its military campaign against Hamas, worries are mounting over a possible major ground invasion to crush Hamas and its effects on civilians. Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have advised Palestinians to evacuate the area before an anticipated ground assault against Hamas leaders. This has heightened concerns for the safety of 150 hostages, including foreigners, whom Israel alleges were captured by Hamas during its deadly onslaught.

6/6

Netanyahu's popularity drops at home after Hamas attack

Meanwhile, despite his tremendous counterattack orders, Netanyahu's popularity is apparently declining as the Israel-Hamas war escalates. According to reports, the magnitude of Hamas' fatal strike appeared to have exposed the "ineptness and failure" of Israel's much-celebrated intelligence and security system, "denting people's faith in the country's leadership." Earlier in May, Israel's incursion in Gaza had reversed weeks of dwindling support for Netanyahu and his Likud party, according to polls conducted by several news outlets.