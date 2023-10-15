Congress announces 1st candidate list for Chhattisgarh, Telangana, MP elections

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:00 pm Oct 15, 202312:00 pm

Congress's 1st list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana assembly polls out

With the much-awaited assembly elections for five states just around the corner, the Congress party officially released its first list of candidates on Sunday for Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh. In an official release, the grand old party announced candidates for 144 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, 55 in Telangana, and 30 in Chhattisgarh. So, here are some of the key names fielded by the Congress in these states!

Why does this story matter?

Last Monday, the Election Commission of India (ECI)﻿ announced the schedule for assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, and Rajasthan. While polling will be held on different days from November 7 to 30, the counting of votes will take place on December 3. These elections are largely regarded as a litmus test for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Notable names in Telangana assembly elections

In Telangana, where polling will occur on November 30, the Congress has fielded prominent MP Anumula Revanth Reddy from Kodangal. Meanwhile, Mynampally Hanumanth Rao and his son Mynampally Rohit Rao, who recently left the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and joined the grand old party, will contest from Malkajgiri and Medak, respectively. Moreover, the party has decided to field former BRS leader Jupally Krishna Rao from Kollapur.

Key candidates in Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Over in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader and former state CM Kamal Nath will be running for the Chhindwara seat, while Jitu Patwari will be contesting from Rau. In an interesting move, actor Vikram Mastal, best known for his portrayal of Hanuman in the 2008 television series Ramayana, is going up against state CM and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the Budhni constituency. The 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly polls are scheduled to take place on November 17.

Chhattisgarh assembly elections candidates

In Chhattisgarh, Deputy CM and Congress leader TS Singh Deo will contest from his bastion, Ambikapur, with state CM Bhupesh Baghel fighting from the Patan seat. While 14 out of 30 Congress candidates named in Chhattisgarh are from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community, the party has also given tickets to three women candidates. Polling for the 90-member assembly will be held in two phases, the first on November 7 and the second on November 17.

