Modi, MEA not on same page on Israel-Hamas conflict: Pawar

Politics 3 min read

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:09 pm Oct 14, 202301:09 pm

PM's stand on Hamas-Israel conflict different from MEA statement: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar has alleged that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seemed to convey different positions regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. The NCP supremo also stated that he believes the Indian government didn't side entirely with Israel. The remark comes only days after the MEA stated that India supports the establishment of an independent state of Palestine.

Details on Pawar's remarks on MEA, Modi

"The External Affairs Ministry's statement has established that India has always supported the Palestine cause, and we will continue (to do so), but we are against any organization which is involved in (terror) attacks," PTI quoted Pawar as saying on Friday. "But the prime minister's statement is that we are totally...he gave assurance to the (Israeli) prime minister that we are with them," he added.

Pawar labels unrest in Middle East 'serious' issue

While calling the ongoing unrest in the Middle East a "serious and sensitive" issue, the NCP leader stated that it is vital that the views of Muslim nations like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Afghanistan, and others are not ignored. "This is for the first time that the head of the state has taken one position and his ministry another," added the veteran leader.

Modi's earlier remarks on Israel-Hamas war

A day after Hamas launched its attack, Modi expressed solidarity with Israel and condemned the "terrorist attacks." After speaking to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that the people of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult time. He added that India condemns terrorism vehemently and unequivocally in all its forms and manifestations.

India abides by 'long-standing' position on two-state solution: MEA

Days later, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that India continues to support the establishment of a "sovereign, independent, and viable" state of Palestine. "Our position on Palestine has been long-standing and consistent. India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations toward a sovereign, independent, and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognized borders, side by side, and at peace with Israel. That position remains the same," The Print quoted Bagchi as saying.

Know about Israel-Hamas conflict

The Hamas terrorist group launched a surprise attack on Israel last Saturday. Since then, the Israeli armed forces have continued bombarding the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and dropped more than 6,000 bombs until Thursday. More significantly, the ongoing Hamas-Israel war has claimed the lives of over 3,000 people on both sides and injured several thousand. The Hamas leadership has stated that the attacks are aimed at ending "Israeli violations," freeing Palestinian captives, and "returning to the project of establishing a state."