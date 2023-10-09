Israel-Hamas war: Death toll crosses 1,100, US sends warships

1/9

World 3 min read

Israel-Hamas war: Death toll crosses 1,100, US sends warships

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:24 am Oct 09, 202311:24 am

Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies found at music festival site

At least 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel, and over 400 have lost their lives in Gaza since the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas launched its unprecedented attack on the former on Saturday. Furthermore, per AP, Israeli rescue service Zaka confirmed its paramedics recovered nearly 260 dead bodies from a music festival near the Gaza Strip, taking the total death toll to over 1,100 in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

2/9

Hamas gunmen attack music festival

Meanwhile, about 30 missing Israelis, who went into hiding when Hamas gunmen attacked the music festival, reportedly came out of hiding on Sunday. A video on social media showed scores of festivalgoers running through an open field while gunshots were being fired. Meanwhile, news outlet Hindustan Times reported that Hamas militants first targeted the festivalgoers with rockets followed by bullets after paragliding inside Israel's territory.

3/9

Alleged visuals of Hamas militants paragliding into Israel

4/9

Hamas started war against Israel: IDF spokesperson

Addressing the media on Monday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said, "Hamas started a war against Israel with the worst massacre of innocent civilians in Israel's history." "We paid a heavy price; but we will restore security to the people of Israel," he added. According to the Associated Press (AP), the Israeli military has struck over 800 targets in Gaza in response to the Hamas aggression so far.

5/9

Check out Hagari's full address here

6/9

US confirms death of several American citizens in Israel

Separately, a United States (US) official also confirmed several American citizens died in the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict on Sunday, reported the news agency AFP. While not providing the exact number of casualties or the identities, a spokesperson for the US National Security Council stated, "We can confirm the deaths of several US citizens. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected."

7/9

US sends warships, planes to Israel

On the other hand, America also confirmed the deployment of US warships and warplanes to Israel on Sunday amid the Hamas attacks. In an official statement on X (formerly Twitter), US Army General Michael Kurilla stated, "USCENTCOM (United States Central Command) stands firmly with our Israeli and regional partners to address the risks of any party seeking to expand the conflict."

8/9

USCENTCOM's X post

9/9

Biden talks about Hamas attack with Netanyahu

Moreover, US President Joe Biden also confirmed on X, "I spoke with [Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu] to express my full support for the people of Israel in the face of an unprecedented and appalling assault by Hamas terrorists." "We will remain in close contact over the coming days. The US will continue to stand with the people of Israel," he tweeted.