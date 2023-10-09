US says Americans killed in Israel, deploys warships against Hamas

By Prateek Talukdar 10:32 am Oct 09, 202310:32 am

Several American citizens were killed in recent attacks on Israel by Hamas

A United States (US) official confirmed on Sunday that several American citizens were killed in recent land-sea-air attacks on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas. The exact number of casualties and their identities have not been disclosed. In an apparent response to the attack, US President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of US ships and warplanes to support Israel, including USS Gerald R Ford, the US Navy's latest and most advanced aircraft carrier.

Why does this story matter?

While the Israel-Palestine conflict is over two centuries old, the reignited clashes are likely to draw the US deeper into the crisis, which is expected to be protracted. The US is a sworn ally of Israel and doesn't recognize Palestine. It has designated Hamas as a terrorist organization. Due to the conflict's strategic location and its larger geopolitical consequences underscored by differing international loyalties, the crisis is likely to see the involvement of other countries as well.

Full support against Hamas terrorists: Biden to Netanyahu

Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly discussed Hamas taking hostages, among other issues. He reaffirmed US support for Israel and pledged additional assistance for the Israeli Defense Forces. The White House called for restraint from other parties involved in the conflict and emphasized ongoing efforts to prevent adversaries from taking advantage of the situation. Biden expressed his "full support for the government and people of Israel in the face of an unprecedented and appalling assault by Hamas terrorists."

US military assistance to Israel

Apart from the USS Gerald R Ford, the US is also deploying the USS Normandy cruiser and USS Thomas Hudner, USS Carney, USS Ramage, and USS Roosevelt destroyers. Nearly 5,000 American sailors will reportedly be accompanied by the US Air Force's F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons in the crisis-hit region. The warplanes will conduct surveillance and attempt to prevent weapons from reaching Hamas.

Over 700 dead in Israel, 400 in Gaza

The latest conflict has resulted in over 1,100 deaths—with over 700 killed on the Israeli side and at least 400 killed in Gaza on the Palestinian side. Hamas has accused the US of being complicit in the aggression against its people. Notably, the US is the largest arms supplier to Israel at around 82% (2000-19), per Statista. The US also provides $3 billion every year to Israel as military assistance. Reports say the military aid is likely to be hiked.