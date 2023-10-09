Election dates for 5 states out: Breakdown of current numbers

By Riya Baibhawi 02:01 pm Oct 09, 202302:01 pm

Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram are set to go to polls later this year

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll schedule for five states on Monday. Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram will go to polls in November this year. While the current Mizoram Assembly's term will end in December, those of other states will conclude in January next year. Here's a look at the present ruling parties and assembly numbers in these states.

Mizoram

The Mizoram Legislative Assembly comprises 40 elected members. The state is currently ruled by the Mizo National Front (MNF), a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Currently, the MNF has 26 seats, the Congress has five seats, and the BJP and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) have one seat each. Zoramthanga is the incumbent chief minister of Mizoram.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly has 230 seats, requiring a party to win 116 to gain a majority. In the 2018 election, the Congress bagged 114 seats, and the BJP won 109. The Congress had formed the government, but in 2020, 22 of its MLAs switched to the BJP, leading to its collapse. The BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan eventually returned as the chief minister.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan State Legislative Assembly consists of 200 members. In the previous 2018 election, held on December 7, the Congress emerged as the single-largest party. Currently, the Congress has 108 seats, while BJP has 70. The Congress formed the government, and Ashok Gehlot became the chief minister. Rajasthan's Congress unit, however, has been battling infighting between Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot's factions.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh's Legislative Assembly is a unicameral state legislature comprising 90 members. A party needs at least 46 seats for a majority to form the government. Chhattisgarh is currently ruled by the Congress, with Bhupesh Baghel as the chief minister. In the 2018 polls, the grand old party witnessed a landslide victory. Currently, the Congress reportedly has 70 seats, while the BJP has 14 seats.

Telangana

The Telangana Legislative Assembly comprises 119 elected members and one nominated member from the Anglo-Indian community. The most recent elections were held on December 7, 2018. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) swept the polls, giving K Chandrashekar Rao another CM term. Currently, the BRS has 101 seats, Congress has five, BJP has three, and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has seven.