Flood-like situation in Gujarat, Maharashtra; lightning kills 2 in MP

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 23, 2023 | 11:51 am 3 min read

Flood-like situation triggered in Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, and Maharashtra due to heavy rains

Heavy rains triggered flood-like situations in several states and union territories, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "red alert" in Gujarat, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state. Meanwhile, two persons died while four others were injured after lightning struck the Kachhar village of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, per officials.

Heavy rains damage buildings, disrupt traffic in Gujarat

Incessant rain caused flood-like situations in Gujarat on Saturday, with Junagadh and Navsari being the worst-hit, damaging buildings, sweeping parked vehicles and cattle away, and impeding traffic. Devbhumi Dwarka, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Surat, Tapi, Valsad, and Amreli districts also witnessed heavy rains. Three persons drowned in floodwaters across Gujarat. A red alert was issued for Junagadh, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Kutch, Surat, Valsad, Navsari, and Surat.

Watch: Heavy rains trigger flood-like situation in Junagadh, Gujarat

Red alert in Maharashtra, heavy rainfall forecast raise flood fears

The IMD has issued a red alert in Maharashtra, anticipating heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday, raising flood fears. Over 100 people stranded due to floods in the Yavatmal district were rescued and relocated to safe places on Saturday. The death toll in the Raigad district landslide reportedly rose to 27 on Saturday with the recovery of six more bodies from debris.

2 laborers die in MP's Chhatarpur due to lightning

Two laborers died while four were severely injured due to a lightning strike in the Kachhar village of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, according to ANI. According to a senior official, laborers were working to install wire fencing at the plantation of the forest department when the lightning struck them. He said that the injured were admitted to Damoh District Hospital.

Chenab River swells, flash floods inundate J&K's border area

In Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor, hundreds of acres of land were submerged, and a house was washed away on Saturday due to flash floods in the Chenab River near the Pakistan border following heavy rains. At least 105 people were evacuated from the area due to increasing water levels. National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel were tasked with rescue efforts.

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad at risk of flooding

As the water level in the Hindon River continued to rise on Sunday, the districts of Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh were at risk of flooding, per News18. Hindon is a tributary of the Yamuna River, which has swelled after a spike in flow from the Hathni Kund Barrage as a result of severe rain in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Watch: Yamuna River's water level rising again

