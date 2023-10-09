Assembly election dates for MP, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram out

Assembly election dates for MP, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram out

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the schedule for the 2023 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram. The voting in these states will start on November 7, while the counting will be held on December 3. As many as 679 assembly constituencies will go to the polls, and over 17 crore electors will participate in these elections.

Why does this story matter?

The terms of the current state assemblies in the aforementioned states end between December 2023 and January 2024. Currently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ruling in MP, while it is part of a ruling coalition in Mizoram with the Mizo National Front (MNF). Rajasthan and Chattisgarh are being ruled by the Congress-led alliance, and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is incumbent in Telangana.

Election schedule for MP

Elections in Madhya Pradesh will be held in a single phase for 230 assembly seats. The polling for the state assembly elections will be conducted on November 17. The MP elections are crucial for the BJP as its incumbent in the state. The state-level results might set the stage for the 2024 general election as MP sends the 29 members to the Lok Sabha.

Rajasthan election date, other details

Polling for 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan will also be held in a single phase. The date of the election is November 23. Rajasthan is set for a two-way contest between the BJP-led coalition and the Congress-led INDIA bloc. The ruling Congress is fighting to retain power even as the BJP is trying hard to pose a strong challenge to the grand old party.

Election schedule for Telangana

Elections in Telangana will be held in a single phase on November 30 to elect representatives for 119 assembly seats. The state is currently ruled by the BRS, which enjoys popular support despite several challenges. For the Congress, it will be a fight for survival; it currently has five seats. The BJP, with just three seats, is looking to make inroads in the state.

Election schedule for Chhattisgarh and Mizoram

Polls in Chattisgarh will be held in two phases on November 7 and November 17. The fight is majorly between the incumbent Congress and the BJP. The Congress reportedly faces a strong anti-incumbency factor with a challenge of retaining several tribal-dominated seats. Meanwhile, Mizoram will go to polls on November 7. Zoramthanga of the MNF—a BJP ally—is the current CM of the northeastern state.